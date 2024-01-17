Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,894 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $51,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

