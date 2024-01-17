Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Exact Sciences worth $47,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.