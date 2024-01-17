Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.23 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

