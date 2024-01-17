Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.83 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Darling Ingredients worth $40,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,467,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.2 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

