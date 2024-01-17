Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.22 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,824 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $41,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

