Jennison Associates LLC Has $43.74 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Toll Brothers worth $43,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

TOL opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

