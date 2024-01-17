Jennison Associates LLC Has $48.18 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,914 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.96% of Kontoor Brands worth $48,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

KTB stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

