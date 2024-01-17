Jennison Associates LLC Has $49.29 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572,793 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.02% of ACV Auctions worth $49,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,212.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,191 shares of company stock worth $8,490,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

