Jennison Associates LLC Has $51.62 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Mplx worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

