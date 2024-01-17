Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $35,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.



