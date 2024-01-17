Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.42% of Independence Realty Trust worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

