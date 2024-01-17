Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after buying an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $436.57 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.