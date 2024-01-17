Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $52,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

BMRN stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.