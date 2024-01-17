Jennison Associates LLC Invests $34.09 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Align Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

ALGN stock opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

