Jennison Associates LLC Invests $34.30 Million in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 462,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.92% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $334,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 31,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,586,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,812,264.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 696,951 shares of company stock worth $49,436,468 and have sold 1,758 shares worth $144,604. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

