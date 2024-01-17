Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 359,730 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

