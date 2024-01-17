Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,345 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $46,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

