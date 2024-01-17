Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of STERIS worth $36,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

NYSE STE opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

