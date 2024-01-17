Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,866 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Avient worth $48,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Avient by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Avient by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Avient by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Avient by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Avient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

