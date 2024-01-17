Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,089 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,089 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

