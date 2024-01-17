Jennison Associates LLC Sells 113,784 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113,784 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Cognex worth $37,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

