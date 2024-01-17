Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,349,128 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,349,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.39% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $38,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 37,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 245,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 555.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

