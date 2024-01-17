Jennison Associates LLC Sells 44,998 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,998 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Houlihan Lokey worth $35,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

