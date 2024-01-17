Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,664,919 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,664,919 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Energy Transfer worth $48,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

ET opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

