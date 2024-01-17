Jennison Associates LLC Sells 50,183 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Saia worth $50,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after buying an additional 181,772 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

SAIA opened at $437.99 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.33 and a 12-month high of $461.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

