Jennison Associates LLC Sells 70,645 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.78% of Littelfuse worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.4 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day moving average of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.