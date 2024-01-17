Jennison Associates LLC Sells 77,757 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77,757 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Home Depot worth $948,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 178.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

