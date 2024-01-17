Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:JZ opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.