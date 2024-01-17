Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of JCI opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.