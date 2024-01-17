Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Katapult Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of KPLT opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.67. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,467.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 5.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 307,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 178.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $56,000.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
