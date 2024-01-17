Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Katapult Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of KPLT opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.67. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,467.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

In other news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $43,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 5.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 307,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 178.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

