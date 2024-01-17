Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

