Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.46. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 56.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTCC shares. TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

