KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.56.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $167.31 and a twelve month high of $568.35. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

