Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

KRG opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

