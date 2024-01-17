Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.78 and a 200-day moving average of $243.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

