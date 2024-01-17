Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

CARR stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

