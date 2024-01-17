Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,765 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

