Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,896 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.36 and its 200 day moving average is $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.04.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

