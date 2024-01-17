KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading

