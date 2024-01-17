L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.42

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $22.50. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 39,200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.