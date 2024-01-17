LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.16

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.16 and traded as high as $29.44. LendingTree shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 330,300 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 77.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.