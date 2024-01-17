Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.