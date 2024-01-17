Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $389,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

