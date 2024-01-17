Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 952 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.