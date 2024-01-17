M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of M/I Homes worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

