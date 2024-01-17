Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.