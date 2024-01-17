Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $326.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

