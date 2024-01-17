Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

MANH stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $118.92 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 72,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

