Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

