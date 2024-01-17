Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Meritage Homes worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

